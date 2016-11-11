BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters into a Letter of Intent with China Unicom Operations Ltd
Nov 11 Y.A.C. Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to split core business to 4 units which were established on Oct. 3, and restructure itself into holding company, effective on April 1, 2017
* Co plans to change its name to Y.A.C. Holdings Co Ltd after transition to holding company, effective on April 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/anp2r ; rrd.me/anp2w
MEXICO CITY, May 15 Mexico's competition watchdog said on Monday it had fined Japan's Panasonic Corp for failing to disclose that its purchase of Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa International would boost its indirect ownership of Ficosa Mexico.