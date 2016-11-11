Nov 11 Taiko Bank Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy back up to 5 million shares (5.03 percent stake) at 252 yen per share on Nov. 14 via ToSTNeT-3

* Says total repurchase amount to be no more than 1.26 billion yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sCSfLk

