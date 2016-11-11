CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances, led by energy stocks, as oil price gains
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil prices, led a broad rally.
Nov 11 Sundy Land Investment Co Ltd
* Says its units plan to set up investment JV with capital of 801 million yuan ($117.55 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2enIzcD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8144 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil prices, led a broad rally.
ABIDJAN, May 15 Ivory Coast authorities will maintain a "firm line" faced with a four-day nationwide army mutiny, government spokesman Bruno Kone said on Monday, as the revolt spread, paralysing much of the West African cocoa grower.