BRIEF-Plan B Media Pcl posts quarterly net profit 100.9 million baht
* Qtrly net profit 100.9 million baht versus 60.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 11 Softfront Holdings :
* Says it plans to acquire 55 percent voting power in a Shizuoka-based firm which is engaged in aesthetic salon business and cosmetics sale business, on Nov. 14
* Says transaction amount is 487 million yen
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/anpXj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* HAS DECIDED TO ISSUE A TOTAL OF 201,000 SHARES IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF WARRANTS, THE COMPANY RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF SEK 2.65 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)