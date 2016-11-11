BRIEF-Igoria Trade Q1 net result swings to loss of 299,891 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 299,891 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 40,211 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$1.03 billion in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lHEaUW
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET LOSS 299,891 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 40,211 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Qtrly profit attributable HK$14.9 million versus HK$10.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: