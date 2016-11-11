CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances, led by energy stocks, as oil price gains
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil prices, led a broad rally.
Nov 11 Capital Securities Corp :
* Says it plans to buy back 100 million ordinary shares (4.41 percent stake) from Nov. 14, 2016 to Jan. 13, 2017
* Says total repurchase price will up to T$7,356,003,535
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EeOs7k
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy companies, helped by a jump in crude oil prices, led a broad rally.
ABIDJAN, May 15 Ivory Coast authorities will maintain a "firm line" faced with a four-day nationwide army mutiny, government spokesman Bruno Kone said on Monday, as the revolt spread, paralysing much of the West African cocoa grower.