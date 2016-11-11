Pernod Ricard expects stable sales in Asia in 2016-17
PARIS, May 15 French drinks group Pernod Ricard forecast stable 2016-17 sales in Asia on Monday, with its second-largest market India facing a temporary slowdown.
Nov 11 Sumeeko Industries Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 18 percent to 20 percent stake in a Germany-based firm BusinessPark Fuggerstrase GmbH
* Says total investment price planned up to 2 million euro
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sRUO8o
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PARIS, May 15 French drinks group Pernod Ricard forecast stable 2016-17 sales in Asia on Monday, with its second-largest market India facing a temporary slowdown.
* Q4 2016/2017 NET LOSS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 302,740 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO