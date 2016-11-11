BRIEF-BEP International says appointed Zhong Guoxing as CEO
* Zhong Guoxing has been appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer of company
Nov 11 Chin-Poon Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it acquired 15,209,100 shares of Draco PCB Public Company Limited and increased stake in it to 95.5 percent from 89.4 percent
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000