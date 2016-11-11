(Updates Unicredit, Adds Gold Fields Ltd, Dish TV India,
Santander, Argor-Heraeus, Ratos)
Nov 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Indian satellite TV operator Dish TV India Ltd
said on Friday it planned to merge with rival Videocon d2h Ltd
to create a new company with net subscribers of 27.6
million, strengthening its lead in India's fast-growing
direct-to-home (DTH) operator market.
** Buyout firms have approached Santander Asset Management
and Intesa Sanpaolo over a possible takeover
of the Allfunds Bank mutual fund platform, sources told Reuters.
** South Africa's Gold Fields Ltd and Silver
Standard Resources Inc have made three joint,
unsolicited bids for Canada's Kirkland Lake Gold and
recently sweetened their offer to about C$1.4 billion ($1
billion), three sources familiar with the process
said.
** Swiss precious metals refiner Argor-Heraeus
has been put up for sale, sources close to the matter told
Reuters, with the potential for bids to push as high as $490
million.
** Swedish private-equity firm Ratos said it was
selling its subsidiary Mobile Climate Control (MCC) to
industrial group VBG in a 1.8 billion crown ($199
million) deal.
** Dutch postal company PostNL rejected Belgian
rival Bpost's 2.4 billion-euro offer on Friday as not
being of "sufficiently compelling value", saying it was
confident it could thrive as a standalone company.
** Italian bank UniCredit has received four binding offers
for its asset manager Pioneer, valuing the business at more than
3 billion euros ($3.25 billion), two sources close to the matter
said.
** South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd
said on Friday it would buy 290 billion won ($249 million) worth
of shares in Samsung Securities Co Ltd, boosting its
stake and injecting capital in the brokerage affiliate.
** Platinum mining company Lonmin Plc said it would
buy Anglo American Platinum Ltd's stake of its joint
venture on Pandora mine for a consideration of 400 million rand
($28 million).
(Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru)