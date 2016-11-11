BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals appoints Pete Meyers as chief financial officer
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals appoints Pete A. Meyers as chief financial officer
Nov 11 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from Nov 14 pending announcement related to share private placement
May 15 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd