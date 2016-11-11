BRIEF-China Netcom Technology posts quarterly unaudited revenue HK$740,000
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
Nov 11 Shandong Linglong Tyre Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trading from Nov 14 pending possible overseas assets acquisition plans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fq3k4i
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
* Qtrly net profit 224 million baht versus 146.1 million baht