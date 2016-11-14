Nov 14 Access Bio Inc :

* Says it will invest 15 billion won to set up a new wholly owned subsidiary, which will be engaged in manufacturing pharmaceutical preparations for in vitro diagnosis and medical device business

* Says the new subsidiary will be capitalized at 15 billion won and the company will hold entire 3 million shares of the subsidiary

* Expected transaction settlement date is Jan. 10, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/24F2GE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)