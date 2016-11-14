Nov 14 Falco Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy back up to 300,000 shares(2.7 percent stake) at 1,397 yen per share via ToSTNeT-3 on Nov. 15

* Says the total amount for the repurchase is no more than 419.1 million yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/E09Hh5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)