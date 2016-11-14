BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Nov 14 Starts Proceed Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issues new units via public offerings, and aims to raise 12.13 billion yen in total
* Says subscription period from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16 and payment date on Nov. 21
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/arhSm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: