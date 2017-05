Nov 14 Jishi Media Co., Ltd. :

* Says the top shareholder Jilin TV Station cut 5 percent stake in the co, down to 34.96 percent, in several transactions from May 8, 2015 to Nov. 11, 2016

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Drec7q; goo.gl/FjXYtl

