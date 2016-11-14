BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Nov 14 Accupix Inc :
* Says its creditor, Taeshin Focus Co Ltd, has filed for the company's bankruptcy with Suwon District Court on Nov. 14, due to the company's default in payment
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information