Nov 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Monday:
** Drugmaker Novartis is considering selling its
struggling Alcon eye care division, its chairman said in an
interview with Swiss weekly SonntagsZeitung.
** Australian oil and gas minnow Central Petroleum rebuffed
a takeover offer from its main lender, Macquarie Group,
that valued the company at A$76 million ($57 million) but left
the door open to a higher offer.
** Volkswagen's Audi premium brand is in talks
with China's largest automaker, SAIC Motor, on a
potential long-term collaboration, Audi said.
** South Korea's Korea Line Corp was picked as
the preferred bidder to buy troubled shipper Hanjin Shipping Co
Ltd's Asia-U.S. operations, beating Hyundai Merchant
Marine, a spokesman for a Seoul court overseeing
Hanjin Shipping's receivership told Reuters.
** Samsung Electronics announced an $8 billion
deal to buy Harman International Industries, marking a
major push into the auto electronics market and the biggest
overseas acquisition ever by a South Korean firm.
** Britain's biggest sandwich maker Greencore Group
said it would buy U.S. convenience food manufacturer Peacock
Foods for $747.5 million in a bid to transform its U.S.
business.
** Siemens agreed to buy U.S.-based Mentor
Graphics in a $4.5 billion cash deal that will further
enhance the German engineering group's industrial software
capabilities.
** Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan will again
delay its planned purchase of Showa Shell Sekiyu shares
from Royal Dutch Shell because a review by the Japan
Fair Trade Commission is still under way.
** AXA, France's biggest insurer, has entered into
an agreement to sell its insurance broking arm Bluefin to U.S.
insurer Marsh for 295 million pounds ($368.81
million).
** Swedish debt firm Intrum Justitia said it agreed
to buy privately held Norwegian competitor Lindorff for newly
printed Intrum shares in a deal it expected to generate large
cost cuts and stronger growth prospects.
** British insurer Standard Life said India's
insurance watchdog had "expressed reservations" in accepting the
current deal terms for the purchase by its Indian joint venture
of Max Life Insurance.
** Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri SpA offered to
buy the rest of Singapore-listed Vard Holdings Ltd
that it does not already own for up to S$125.6 million ($88.7
million), according to a statement on Sunday.
** Canada's Kirkland Lake Gold Inc said on Friday
it rejected a previously unreported takeover offer from South
Africa's Gold Fields Ltd and Silver Standard Resources
valuing the business at C$1.44 billion ($1
billion).
(Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)