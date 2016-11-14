(Adds General Electric, Grupo Synergy, Perella Weinberg, Deutsche Telekom; updates Kate Spade, Kirkland Lake Gold)

Nov 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Samsung Electronics announced an $8 billion deal to buy Harman International Industries, marking a major push into the auto electronics market and the biggest overseas acquisition ever by a South Korean firm.

** Siemens agreed to buy U.S.-based Mentor Graphics in a $4.5 billion cash deal that will further enhance the German engineering group's industrial software capabilities.

** Amaya Inc's former chief executive, David Baazov, has offered to buy the Canadian online gambling company in a deal valued at about C$3.48 billion ($2.56 billion).

** Drugmaker Novartis is considering selling its struggling Alcon eye care division, its chairman said in an interview with Swiss weekly SonntagsZeitung.

** Australian oil and gas minnow Central Petroleum rebuffed a takeover offer from its main lender, Macquarie Group, that valued the company at A$76 million ($57 million) but left the door open to a higher offer.

** Volkswagen's Audi premium brand is in talks with China's largest automaker, SAIC Motor, on a potential long-term collaboration, Audi said.

** South Korea's Korea Line Corp was picked as the preferred bidder to buy troubled shipper Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd's Asia-U.S. operations, beating Hyundai Merchant Marine, a spokesman for a Seoul court overseeing Hanjin Shipping's receivership told Reuters.

** Britain's biggest sandwich maker Greencore Group said it would buy U.S. convenience food manufacturer Peacock Foods for $747.5 million in a bid to transform its U.S. business.

** General Electric Co said its software unit bought ServiceMax, a cloud-based provider of software used in inventory and workforce management, for $915 million.

** Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan will again delay its planned purchase of Showa Shell Sekiyu shares from Royal Dutch Shell because a review by the Japan Fair Trade Commission is still under way.

** AXA, France's biggest insurer, has entered into an agreement to sell its insurance broking arm Bluefin to U.S. insurer Marsh for 295 million pounds ($368.8 million).

** Swedish debt firm Intrum Justitia said it agreed to buy privately held Norwegian competitor Lindorff for newly printed Intrum shares in a deal it expected to generate large cost cuts and stronger growth prospects.

** UniCredit and Societe Generale declined to comment on talk of a possible merger between them after their shares rose on speculation about a tie-up.

** British insurer Standard Life said India's insurance watchdog had "expressed reservations" in accepting the current deal terms for the purchase by its Indian joint venture of Max Life Insurance.

** Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri SpA offered to buy the rest of Singapore-listed Vard Holdings Ltd that it does not already own for up to S$125.6 million ($88.7 million), according to a statement on Sunday.

** Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold surged as much as 9 percent on speculation there might be another bid for the Canadian gold miner or that its planned takeover of Newmarket Gold Inc, which had put its stock under pressure, will be voted down.

** EXOR said a planned merger will go ahead with a Dutch-based subsidiary that will allow the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family and top investor in Fiat Chrysler to move its domicile to the Netherlands.

** Varo Energy, a joint venture between the world's top oil trader Vitol and private equity firm Carlyle Group, said it has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Inter Oil B.V., the holding company of retail and wholesale businesses operating under the brand names "Brand Oil" and "Amigo" in the Netherlands.

** U.S. hedge fund Caerus Investors urged Kate Spade & Co to sell itself, saying the handbag and accessories maker would make a great acquisition candidate as its stock traded at a discount to its peers.

** Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual has agreed, along with partner Abu Dhabi Investment Council, to sell reinsurer Ariel Re to Bermuda's Argo Group International Holdings for $235 million, it said on Monday.

** Japanese brewer Asahi and a consortium led by Swiss investment firm Jacobs Holding have made it onto the shortlist of bidders for SABMiller's eastern European beer brands, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Conglomerate Grupo Synergy plans to invest up to $100 million in Mexican airline Aeromar to acquire a 49 percent stake, Synergy Chairman German Efromovich said.

** New York-based investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners LP said on Monday it would buy energy boutique bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Co, in a deal that boosts its scale and helps it expand into the oil and gas industry.

** Deutsche Telekom has withdrawn from the bidding for European web hosting provider Host Europe Group, which has been put up for sale by private equity owner Cinven , two people close to the matter said.

(Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal and Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)