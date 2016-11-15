BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 15 A Motion Co Ltd :
* Says its unit Estrozen Co.,Ltd will buy 1.3 million shares of Shinwon Construction, for business diversity and investment income generation
* Transaction amount is 10 billion won
* Says its unit Estrozen Co.,Ltd will hold 12.4 percent stake(1.3 million shares) in Shinwon Construction, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/UmzUrO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.