BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 15 Korea Semiconductor System Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 376,082 shares of common stock through private placement, at 2,659 won per share, to raise 1 billion won in proceeds for operations
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/WPCUfV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.