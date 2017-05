** Bank of Baroda shares rise as much as 7 pct in early trade

** Stock touches highest level since Oct. 5

** Sept-qtr profit rises more than fourfold, bank said on Friday

** " The key positive in BOB's Q2 result was slippage coming down to 28.6 bln rupees," Nomura analysts wrote in a note, adding that Q2 asset quality performance of the bank and many other PSUs reinforces their view of better stress recognition