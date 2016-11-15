BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 15 China TransInfo Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will raise 4.7 percent stake in Hangzhou-based IT firm, up from 0 percent
* Says the stake acquisition price is 140 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/YuoMcu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
