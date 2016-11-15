BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 15 Forside Co Ltd :
* Says its unit to buy property including land and building located in Japan for 178 million yen
* Says transaction will effective on Nov. 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7kFo2Z
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.