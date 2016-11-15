BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
Nov 15 CAVE Interactive Co Ltd :
* Says 350 of its 21th series warrants were exercised into 35,000 shares, during the period from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jcDMDd
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
BOSTON, May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion investment firm by promoting long-time business partner Mason Morfit to chief investment officer.