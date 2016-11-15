** Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd fall as much as
7 pct to 3,380 rupees, lowest since July 8
** Stock's 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) has cut
below its 50-day EMA, a bearish signal tmsnrt.rs/2gcdFog
** Stock price has cut below its 200-day EMA at 3,520
rupees, also seen negative for stock
** Trend Intensity indicator rises to 15 points from
Friday's level of 13, suggesting start of a new downtrend
** MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) is also
negative & below its signal line
