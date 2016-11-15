BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management announces Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
Nov 15 Kenedix Residential Investment Corp :
* Says Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) upgraded the company's rating to "A+" from "A"
* Says rating outlook changed to stable from positive
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JML5AQ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.