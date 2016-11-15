Nov 15 Ichikura Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 270,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Nov. 16

* Says offering price at 1,194 yen per share

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 9,000 shares for each customer

