BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
Nov 15 Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it gets China Food and Drug Administration's approval for its sildenafil citrate tablets' clinic trial
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wSwXu8
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.