BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 Aceplux Optotech :
* Says it will buy 70 percent stake in a Samoa-based photoelectricity company at T$16.3 million
* Says it will acquire 38.5 percent stake in a Fujian-based photoelectricity company indirectly due to the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/V02wWL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pQmrbS] Further company coverage: