BRIEF-Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q
Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q
Nov 15 Tonghua Golden-Horse Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan ($218.97 million) bonds

($1 = 6.8502 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Announces litigation update and results for the first quarter of 2017