BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 490 million yuan ($71.55 million) in property project in Guangxi autonomous region
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fUUKvr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8486 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
* Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. reports a 5.07 percent passive stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp as of May 5 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pDT95a] Further company coverage: