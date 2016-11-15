BRIEF-Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pQmrbS] Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Beijing BDStar Navigation Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Nov 16 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fS571M
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pQmrbS] Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc