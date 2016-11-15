BRIEF-Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications
* Carl Icahn dissolves shared share stake in Nuance Communications Inc - SEC filing
Nov 15 Blackcow Food Co Ltd
* Says it, China Fortune Land and asset management firm plan to set up industry development fund worth about 3.0 billion yuan ($437.94 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eVNqNT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8502 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. reports a 5.07 percent passive stake in Ultra Petroleum Corp as of May 5 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pDT95a] Further company coverage: