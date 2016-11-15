BRIEF-Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pQmrbS] Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Beijing Tongtech :
* Says its Shanghai-based software technology wholly owned subsidiary will fully acquire a Wuxi-based technology wholly owned subsidiary at 8.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jsx2mM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pQmrbS] Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc