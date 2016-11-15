BRIEF-Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q
* Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Shanxi C&Y Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it adjusts private placement, to raise up to 3 billion yuan ($437.89 million) to help fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gbykcU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8510 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces litigation update and results for the first quarter of 2017