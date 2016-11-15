(Adds Viacom, Abbott, Valeant, updates Lundin)

Nov 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** EU antitrust regulators are expected to give conditional clearance to U.S. medical device maker Abbott Laboratories' bid for peer St Jude Medical Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries is being split into four companies, with its non-shipbuilding businesses being spun off to improve management efficiency and competitiveness, the shipbuilder said.

** International Data Group, a pioneer in technology publishing and owner of such venerable names as PCWorld and the market research firm IDC, is in talks to sell itself for more than $1 billion to a Chinese investor group headed by IDG of Greater China chairman Hugo Shong, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Canada's Lundin Mining Corp is hopeful that the sale of its stake in the Tenke Fungurume copper-cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo will not be challenged by the country's state-owned miner, Lundin's chief executive said.

** Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc agreed to buy makeup brand Too Faced for about $1.45 billion in its biggest-ever deal, adding products such as Better than Sex mascara and Melted Matte lipsticks that are popular among millennials.

** U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc is seeking a higher price from British American Tobacco Plc after rejecting its $47 billion takeover offer, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** Kirkland Lake Gold shares rose sharply on Monday on speculation there might be another bid for the Canadian gold miner which has rejected three offers, but at least one potential buyer said it would not jump into the fray.

** Grocery shopping center owner Regency Centers Corp said on Monday it would buy Equity One Inc for about $4.6 billion, adding shopping centers in urban areas like New York and Los Angeles to its portfolio.

** Russia's top oil producer Rosneft has offered 3,706.41 roubles ($56.74) per share for a mandatory buyout of minority shareholders in its mid-sized rival Bashneft, the company said in a regulatory filing.

** Britain's financial regulator approved interdealer broker Tullett Prebon's proposed acquisition of ICAP Plc's hybrid voice broking business, removing a key regulatory hurdle in the path to create the world's largest voice broker.

** EDF's board has formally approved an offer by the French state-owned power utility to acquire Areva's reactor assets, a key plank in the troubled nuclear group's recovery plan, two sources said.

** Kazakhstan's two biggest lenders, Kazkommertsbank (KKB) and Halyk Bank,, are discussing a merger to create a bank with assets of $27 billion that would dwarf its competitors, two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

** French veterinary pharmaceuticals firm Ceva Sante Animale is raising a 600 million euro add-on term loan to finance two acquisitions and refinance expensive subordinated debt, banking sources said.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, a heavily indebted Canadian drugmaker trying to sell non-core assets, has received offers for some core businesses, Chief Executive Joe Papa said.

** General Electric Co said its software unit bought ServiceMax, a cloud-based provider of software used in inventory and workforce management, for $915 million.

The company also acquired two tech startups to build its artificial intelligence capability, a move that helps it compete with IBM's Watson product.

** Private equity firm Equistone Partners has put its controlling stake in Unither Pharmaceuticals up for sale, with investment firms Eurazeo and Wendel among possible bidders, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. CVC Capital is also among potential buyers of the medical packaging maker, the sources said.

** EU antitrust regulators are set to clear German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd's merger with United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) after the latter agreed to withdraw from some vessel sharing agreements, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Viacom Inc, the owner of Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and MTV, said it had bought Argentine broadcaster Television Federal SA (Telefe) from telecom carrier Telefonica SA TEF.MC for $345 million in cash.

** French sovereign fund Bpifrance and Credit Agricole announced plans to sell a 1.85 percent stake in Schneider Electric through an accelerated book-building with institutional investors. (Compiled by Komal Khettry and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)