(Adds Viacom, Abbott, Valeant, updates Lundin)
Nov 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** EU antitrust regulators are expected to give conditional
clearance to U.S. medical device maker Abbott Laboratories'
bid for peer St Jude Medical Inc, a person
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries is
being split into four companies, with its non-shipbuilding
businesses being spun off to improve management efficiency and
competitiveness, the shipbuilder said.
** International Data Group, a pioneer in technology
publishing and owner of such venerable names as PCWorld and the
market research firm IDC, is in talks to sell itself for more
than $1 billion to a Chinese investor group headed by IDG of
Greater China chairman Hugo Shong, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** Canada's Lundin Mining Corp is hopeful that the
sale of its stake in the Tenke Fungurume copper-cobalt mine in
the Democratic Republic of Congo will not be challenged by the
country's state-owned miner, Lundin's chief executive said.
** Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc agreed to buy
makeup brand Too Faced for about $1.45 billion in its
biggest-ever deal, adding products such as Better than Sex
mascara and Melted Matte lipsticks that are popular among
millennials.
** U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc is
seeking a higher price from British American Tobacco Plc
after rejecting its $47 billion takeover offer, a
source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
** Kirkland Lake Gold shares rose sharply on Monday
on speculation there might be another bid for the Canadian gold
miner which has rejected three offers, but at least one
potential buyer said it would not jump into the fray.
** Grocery shopping center owner Regency Centers Corp
said on Monday it would buy Equity One Inc for
about $4.6 billion, adding shopping centers in urban areas like
New York and Los Angeles to its portfolio.
** Russia's top oil producer Rosneft has offered 3,706.41
roubles ($56.74) per share for a mandatory buyout of minority
shareholders in its mid-sized rival Bashneft, the
company said in a regulatory filing.
** Britain's financial regulator approved interdealer broker
Tullett Prebon's proposed acquisition of ICAP Plc's
hybrid voice broking business, removing a key regulatory
hurdle in the path to create the world's largest voice
broker.
** EDF's board has formally approved an offer by
the French state-owned power utility to acquire Areva's
reactor assets, a key plank in the troubled nuclear
group's recovery plan, two sources said.
** Kazakhstan's two biggest lenders, Kazkommertsbank (KKB)
and Halyk Bank,, are discussing a
merger to create a bank with assets of $27 billion that would
dwarf its competitors, two sources familiar with the talks told
Reuters.
** French veterinary pharmaceuticals firm Ceva Sante Animale
is raising a 600 million euro add-on term loan to finance two
acquisitions and refinance expensive subordinated debt, banking
sources said.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, a heavily indebted
Canadian drugmaker trying to sell non-core assets, has received
offers for some core businesses, Chief Executive Joe Papa said.
** General Electric Co said its software unit bought
ServiceMax, a cloud-based provider of software used in inventory
and workforce management, for $915 million.
The company also acquired two tech startups to build its
artificial intelligence capability, a move that helps it compete
with IBM's Watson product.
** Private equity firm Equistone Partners has put its
controlling stake in Unither Pharmaceuticals up for sale, with
investment firms Eurazeo and Wendel among
possible bidders, sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters. CVC Capital is also among potential buyers of the
medical packaging maker, the sources said.
** EU antitrust regulators are set to clear German container
shipping line Hapag-Lloyd's merger with United Arab
Shipping Company (UASC) after the latter agreed to withdraw from
some vessel sharing agreements, two people familiar with the
matter said.
** Viacom Inc, the owner of Comedy Central,
Nickelodeon and MTV, said it had bought Argentine broadcaster
Television Federal SA (Telefe) from telecom carrier Telefonica
SA TEF.MC for $345 million in cash.
** French sovereign fund Bpifrance and Credit Agricole
announced plans to sell a 1.85 percent stake in Schneider
Electric through an accelerated book-building with
institutional investors.
(Compiled by Komal Khettry and Aishwarya Venugopal in
Bengaluru)