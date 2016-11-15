BRIEF-Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
Spar Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q
Nov 15 United Advertising :
* Says initial public offering of 30 million common shares with par value of T$10 per share
* Says its shares to be traded on the emerging market under the symbol of "8497" from Nov. 17
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc