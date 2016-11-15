BRIEF-Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q
* Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Orient International Enterprise Ltd
* Says health industry fund plans to invest 109.36 million yuan ($15.96 million) in medical technology unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fBxy4G
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8511 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces litigation update and results for the first quarter of 2017