BRIEF-Sino Agro Food reports Q1 revenue $70.6 million
* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $70.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 100 million shares in Ancheng Property & Casualty Insurance to controlling shareholder for 170 million yuan ($24.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gcM5qX
($1 = 6.8513 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Takes share stake of 1.7 million shares in Perrigo Co Plc - SEC filing