BRIEF-Jamba files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rjrUJs] Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Teamax Smart City Technology Corp Ltd
* Says it plans to sell cosmetics unit in Guangzhou via open auction in Southern United Assets & Equity Exchange
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fcb49M
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rjrUJs] Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing