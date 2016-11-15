BRIEF-Jamba files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rjrUJs] Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Gansu Mogao Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from Nov 16 pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gd0fYY
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rjrUJs] Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc raises share stake in Apple Inc to 129.4 million shares from 57.4 million shares - sec filing