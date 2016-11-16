UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Nov 16 Hubei Yichang Transportation Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to set up auto sales service unit, which will be wholly owned by the co
* Says the new unit to be capitalized at 5 million yuan, based in Hubei
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/FOj03w
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)