UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Nov 16 Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd :
* Says it names Duan Xiannian as chairman of the board
Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/awVAU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)