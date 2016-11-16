Nov 16 Rakus Co Ltd :

* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 113,400 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pyx0er

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)