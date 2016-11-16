UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Nov 16 Kadoya Sesame Mills Inc :
* Says it to sell property including land and building located in Japan at price of 1,493 million yen
* Says transaction planned effective in March 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/q3zysa
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)