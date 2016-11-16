Nov 16 Shenzhen MTC Co., Ltd. :

* Says Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd raised stake in the co to 9.9 percent from 0 percent after the private placement

* Says the shareholder Xinjiang-based investment partnership's stake in the co is lowered by 7.1 percent, down from 61.7 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QRwqCR; goo.gl/9yJ7B4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)