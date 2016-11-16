UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Nov 16 Gumho N.T Co Ltd :
* Says it will change company name to GH Advanced Materials Inc, effective Nov. 21
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/UPV5G6
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)