UPDATE 9-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds Rouhani quotes)
Nov 16 Fujian Star-net Communication Co., Ltd. :
* Says it entered into agreement with Fujian-based investment firm to buy 49 percent stake in network firm via share issue, cash
* Says it entered into agreement with Fujian-based investment firm to buy 40 percent stake in information firm via share issue, cash
* Says it entered into agreement with two individuals to buy 48.2 percent stake in information system firm via share issue, cash
* Says the prices for the acquisition are not determined yet
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Oaayg8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds Rouhani quotes)
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.