Nov 16 Fujian Star-net Communication Co., Ltd. :

* Says it entered into agreement with Fujian-based investment firm to buy 49 percent stake in network firm via share issue, cash

* Says it entered into agreement with Fujian-based investment firm to buy 40 percent stake in information firm via share issue, cash

* Says it entered into agreement with two individuals to buy 48.2 percent stake in information system firm via share issue, cash

* Says the prices for the acquisition are not determined yet

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Oaayg8

