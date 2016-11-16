UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Nov 16 Liaoning Cheng Da Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell its entire stakes in six JVs with Carrefour China Holdings N.V. for 420 million yuan ($61.15 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gfTMgd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8683 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)