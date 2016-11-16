UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Nov 16 Jiangsu Etern Co Ltd :
* Says its affiliated company will terminate selling of 54.2 percent holding stake in an Shanghai-based automobile investment unit, to Shanghai Shenhua Holdings Co., Ltd
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3rce1j
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)